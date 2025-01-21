VIDEO: Fran McCaffery Talks About Iowa's Loss to Minnesota

Fran McCaffery spoke to the media about frustrations with the officiating, offensive struggles, the play of Seydou Traore, the slow start trend, and more.
Fran McCaffery spoke to the media about frustrations with the officiating, offensive struggles, the play of Seydou Traore, the slow start trend, and more.
Pickin' on the Big Ten wraps up the 2024-25 season with the National Championship Game
Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown the latest in Iowa men's and women's basketball, as the Hawkeyes each have losing skids
1. A fast start... 2. ...and an inexcusable finish. 3. The offense needed Stuelke.
Iowa WBB (12-6, 2-5) faces Oregon (13-5, 4-3) in Big Ten action in Eugene, Oregon. Tipoff is at 4 CT on Big Ten Plus.
Grading Iowa's efforts in the transfer portal in 2025.
Pickin' on the Big Ten wraps up the 2024-25 season with the National Championship Game
Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown the latest in Iowa men's and women's basketball, as the Hawkeyes each have losing skids
1. A fast start... 2. ...and an inexcusable finish. 3. The offense needed Stuelke.