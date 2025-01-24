VIDEO: Fran McCaffery Talks Iowa Win Over Penn State

After Iowa's win, Fran McCaffery talked about Iowa's struggles down the stretch, the play of the defense, the strategy for the final play, free throw shooting, Drew Thelwell's strong outing, the play of Josh Dix, and more.
After Iowa's win, Fran McCaffery talked about Iowa's struggles down the stretch, the play of the defense, the strategy for the final play, free throw shooting, Drew Thelwell's strong outing, the play of Josh Dix, and more.
On Saturday, Iowa football will host a bevy of talent from across the Midwest for its annual Junior Day event.
Three Thoughts on Iowa landing the No. 37 prospect in the country, Joshua Lewis from Tampa, Florida.
Messiah Tilson caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss Iowa and his recruitment.
McCaffery talks about the Hawkeyes' addition of Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, adjusting to improve Iowa's starts, more
1. Catharsis. 2. Big Bang Baby. 3. Owning the Boards.
On Saturday, Iowa football will host a bevy of talent from across the Midwest for its annual Junior Day event.
Three Thoughts on Iowa landing the No. 37 prospect in the country, Joshua Lewis from Tampa, Florida.
Messiah Tilson caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss Iowa and his recruitment.