Published Jan 24, 2025
VIDEO: Fran McCaffery Talks Iowa Win Over Penn State
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
After Iowa's win, Fran McCaffery talked about Iowa's struggles down the stretch, the play of the defense, the strategy for the final play, free throw shooting, Drew Thelwell's strong outing, the play of Josh Dix, and more.