Published Jan 21, 2025
VIDEO: Freeman and Sandfort Talk Iowa Loss to Minnesota
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
After Iowa's 72-67 loss to Minnesota, Payton Sandfort and Owen Freeman talked about the frustration of losing again, what wasn't working against Minnesota, the low energy performance, the officiating, and more.