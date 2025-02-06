VIDEO: Hannah Stuelke Talks Iowa's Win Over Minnesota

Hannah Stuelke spoke to the Iowa media about her strong game against Minnesota, playing with four fouls, how Iowa was able to close out the game, and the travel day(s) from hell.
What Bo Bassett's commitment means for the Iowa program, what he will bring to the Iowa lineup, and roster predictions.
Barnes joined Rivals' National Signing Day coverage today to discuss evaluating prospects, finding Cooper DeJean + more.
2027 in-state defensive back, Braylon Bingham discusses his early recruitment and dreams of being a Hawkeye.
Iowa MBB's Loss to Purdue, Bo Bassett Commits, Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement and WBB's upset of No. 4 USC, + more
1. Dix and Sandfort Do What They Can 2. Braden Smith Goes Nuclear 3. Three Bigs Split the Load
