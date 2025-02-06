Published Feb 6, 2025
VIDEO: Jan Jensen Talks Iowa Win Over Minnesota
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
Iowa head coach Jan Jensen talks about Iowa's difficult journey to get to Minneapolis, bad plane landings, playing Stuelke and Feuerbach with four fouls, the gameplan to attack Minnesota, timeouts, finishing strong, and more.