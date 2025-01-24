VIDEO: Sandfort, Thelwell Talk Iowa Win over Penn State

Payton Sandfort and Drew Thelwell talked Iowa's nail-biting win over Penn State, getting off to a good start, corner threes, playing loose, the struggles to finish, getting the crowd engaged, and more.
On Saturday, Iowa football will host a bevy of talent from across the Midwest for its annual Junior Day event.
Three Thoughts on Iowa landing the No. 37 prospect in the country, Joshua Lewis from Tampa, Florida.
Messiah Tilson caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss Iowa and his recruitment.
McCaffery talks about the Hawkeyes' addition of Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, adjusting to improve Iowa's starts, more
1. Catharsis. 2. Big Bang Baby. 3. Owning the Boards.
