Published Jan 24, 2025
VIDEO: Sandfort, Thelwell Talk Iowa Win over Penn State
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Payton Sandfort and Drew Thelwell talked Iowa's nail-biting win over Penn State, getting off to a good start, corner threes, playing loose, the struggles to finish, getting the crowd engaged, and more.