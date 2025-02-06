Published Feb 6, 2025
VIDEO: Sydney Affolter Speaks to Iowa Media After Minnesota Win
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Sydney Affolter speaks to the media about rebounding the ball, Iowa's determination to close out the game, the recent turnaround, and the travel day(s) from hell to get to Minneapolis.