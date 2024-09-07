#21 Iowa suffered a 20-19 loss to in-state rival Iowa State on Saturday, after Kyle Konrardy drilled a 54-yard game-winning field goal to cap a comeback from a 13-0 halftime deficit. Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara had a particularly rough game, finishing 13-of-29 for 99 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions.

After the loss, he met with the media to discuss what went wrong for the Hawkeyes (especially in the second half) and what Iowa State did to limit his effectiveness. You can watch his comments below: