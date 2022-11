After missing the first part of the season due to a broken wrist during fall camp, Diante Vines is getting thrown into the deep end of the pool as far as snaps. He's gone from zero to 50 last week against Purdue and his role is also expanding.



Vines discusses ramping up his snap count in recent weeks and how much he is enjoying it. He also talks about the block he had on Luke Lachey's pass reception and the pride he took in that play, but what he has seen from the Wisconsin secondary.