After a challenging game on Friday afternoon, the Tennessee basketball team immediately turned their attention to the Hawkeyes. The assessment from the Vols on Saturday afternoon was that they are impressed and in some cases, they have some history going back to the days of AAU basketball. We hear from the Vols starters, including video interviews with All American Grant Williams and point guard Jordan Bone.

THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Tennessee student-athletes Jordan Bone, Admiral Schofield, Lamonté Turner, Grant Williams and Kyle Alexander as well as head coach Rick Barnes. Questions for the student-athletes first?



Q. Lamonté, I know you guys have said -- you guys have allowed 15 3s in the last two games, and you guys have said guys are just hitting tough shots. But do you think part of that is you guys allowing teams to get in a rhythm early and kind of getting things going?



LAMONTÉ TURNER: I think in those games our offense has taken tough shots, not getting the shot we want and not making them work, kind of leading out to them opening the floor and kind of driving a kicking, and them getting the momentum. So I think it's our offense that kind of leads to stuff like that.



Q. Grant, what are your thoughts on Tyler Cook, Iowa's power forward? And what have you seen from him if you've watched him this year?



GRANT WILLIAMS: Very talented. I've known him for a couple of years. Tyler is very athletic. He's dominant in the post. He's developed his game a lot. Tremendous respect for him. He's done a lot through EYBL and everything. He's always been a talented player. It's exciting to play him.



Q. Jordan, that was a good question about knowing other guys. Generally with teams you match up against, how much do you know them because of AAU days or playing with them somewhere, maybe in the same area as you did in high school? Any team in particular that you play, how many times do you run into guys that you know other than matching up with them during the course of the year?



JORDAN BONE: I ran into a couple of guys. I have a lot of guys that played on the circuit with me in AAU days. I've seen a lot of familiar faces. I'm not really sure how to put names with them. But I've definitely seen a lot of familiar faces. So I just think it's really exciting to show how important AAU is and just playing the circuit, getting that exposure. Now, just seeing everybody all together on this large playing field of NCAA basketball, it just means a lot.



Q. Jordan, now that you're back at this stage, have you at all thought about or maybe it's distant memory, that last shot last year against Loyola?



JORDAN BONE: I've gotten a lot of questions about that Loyola game. I mean, I feel like moving forward from that. You know, it's definitely something that you remember. I kind of use it as motivation during my offseason. And I feel like this team kind of uses moments like that, not just Loyola specifically, but just tough losses and just kind of being in the trenches, we kind of use that as motivation in order for us to be the team that we are today. And I feel like it's very important to use moments like that as motivation to make it better.



Q. Grant, along those lines, unfinished business, I think, is a key motivator for a lot of teams at this stage. How much do you feel that this group takes that personally?



GRANT WILLIAMS: I know for us, the type of competitor that we are, that we're going to come in with the mindset that we're going to play every game to the best of our ability. But there's always that extra motivation because we've never been counted on, we've never been boosted up. Every time we have gotten up, everybody wants to see us fall down. It's just a matter of being who we are and embracing that. We understand that we're doing this for each other and not for anybody else. So that's the motivation that we have.



Q. Admiral, you've had a lot of -- obviously had the big shots last night. You've had so many games this season where you've come up big down the stretch. Is there one moment you can point back to in your collegiate career that's helped springboard you into the leader you've become today?



ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD: I think the biggest moment that helped me as far as leadership would be the Georgia game two years ago, missing a game-winning opportunity for my team, and just seeing the disappointment on our faces when we knew our backs were against the wall. And I just thought that from that point on, I was going to do everything I could to help lead and be an example of what winning looks like. And I just think from there on, not just me, I think everyone sitting at this table did a great job of just instilling in everybody in our program that we won't be denied anymore from what we've been working hard for because we've been putting a lot of hard work in I'd say from that moment and also Coach Barnes running us a lot. But I think that was a big motivator for us, too, to stop losing so we didn't have to run as much.



Q. Kyle, how much fun are you guys having up here together, just as a group, getting to experience the tournament and everything that kind of goes into it? For some it's kind of the last go-around here. Just love to know your answer on that?



KYLE ALEXANDER: I'm having a great time, personally. I love these guys, probably the funniest group of guys I've ever been around in my life. It's always a trip. But, no, we're having a great time enjoying this. Some guys it's their first time. It's great to have worked so hard that we got a chance to be back here together. So I'm loving it, enjoying it. And I just hope we make it last.

Q. Jordan, how much more do you think you're prepared because of last year and just for this moment -- (Cell phone ringing).



JORDAN BONE: (Laughter) That was my home boy. Sorry about that. To answer your question, I think we're very prepared. I feel like moments in the past kind of helped us get to this point. Even yesterday, yesterday was tough playing against Colgate. But I felt like they prepared as well for a team like Iowa. They're very similar. Even though Iowa is bigger, much more physical, it kind of gave us a taste of playing against Garza, that can hit the open shot, playing against random motion offense, just being on edge. I felt like they got us prepared for tomorrow. I feel like, all in all, we're just ready to attack tomorrow. We're ready for this situation. We prepared. The preparation has been very important getting up to this point. So at this point we just have to execute and do our game plan.



Q. Admiral, a guy like Luka Garza who can pop out and hit those shots, how do you defend people like that? And maybe have you gone against guys like that earlier this year that you can kind of compare it to?



ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD: We've gone against a lot of teams that have what we call a prototypical stretch 4, a guy that can step out and space the floor offensively. But it's March. Like I said yesterday, seems like everybody's percentage goes up at least 10 percent in March. So all you can do is really make the shots as tough as possible. And, you know, the game is never perfect. And they're a talented team. Luka Garza, he hit three yesterday, but his percentage doesn't say that he's a big-time 3-point shooter. But it's March, and guys are competing and players make plays around this time of year. So you've got to respect everybody's ability to shoot the ball, especially a team like Iowa. And their pure motion offense is great because they give a lot of, get into a lot of different actions and space the floor and get their guys good shots and good looks and move the ball well. Basically you just gotta communicate at a high level. Nothing is going to be perfect, but you can't beat yourselves by giving them extra possessions or giving them offensive rebounds and things like that. So they're going to hit their shots. We're going to hit ours. And we're both going to compete, and it's going to be a good game.



Q. Lamonté, this time of year the officials are also officials that you don't necessarily know from the SEC. Do you find that it is a different game depending on the officials that you have?



LAMONTÉ TURNER: Yeah, definitely for a guy like me that likes to get up and pressure the ball, gotta get a feel of what these officials call, like, the different type of calls they call, like hand checks and stuff like that. So at the beginning of the game, Coach always tells us to get a feel for everything. That way you're not getting silly fouls and stuff like that. So I think that's definitely big around this time of the year. And being older guys, you understand that different officials have different type of calls and stuff like that.