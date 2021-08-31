Waggoner excited for first start

In an era where college players staying patient and staying put is in short supply, John Waggoner is about to show how that can pay off in playing time. The Iowa native is set to start his first game at defensive end and he's very excited for the opportunity.



Waggoner discusses what it will be like on Saturday to be back in front of fans and to be in the starting lineup. He also gives his thoughts on how the defensive line has come along in practice and what he has seen from the younger players that will be counted on this season.

