Wallace earns All American honors

Trenton Wallace received yet another reward for his excellent season on the mound for the Hawkeyes, when he landed as a Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Wallace becomes the ninth Hawkeye under Coach Heller to earn a spot on the postseason All-American team and was one of two players in the Big Ten to earn the distinction.

Wallace was also named to the First-Team All-Big Ten list and also won the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year award. He was the first Iowa pitcher ever to win the award, after leading the Big Ten in ERA, wins, runs allowed and finishing third in strikeouts.

The Rock Island, Illinois native was 7-1 on the season, posting a 2.34 ERA, while striking out 106 batters and walking just 37 over 73 innings. Wallace allowed just 19 earned runs in 13 starts and held opponents to a .202 batting average. With Wallace on the mound, Iowa was incredibly successful, going 11-2.