Right now there are a lot of moving parts for the Hawkeyes at the linebacker position. Iowa assistant coach Seth Wallace has been tinkering with his position group to find the right guys to put on the field this fall. That means players moving around to various positions in the middle of Iowa's defense and building reps for a young group of players. Wallace met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his position group and what the competition looks like during the early stages of spring practice.



OPENING STATEMENT



First, thank you to everybody for being here. I would like to take a little bit of my opening statement and just congratulate Reese Morgan and his wife Jo on his retirement and just all that he's accomplished in his career and done for this program.

The effect that he's had on the lives he's been around, not only with the players but also with young coaches, I got to spend some time my first time here seeing how he dealt with young people and built relationships.

Reese has been here every day since he retired just catching up on thank you's on everybody that reached out to him. Just the type of person he is.

At linebacker, still a lot of unknowns and a lot of moving parts. We had a lot of different lineups last season. Had a good defensive line in front of them, which helped us a lot and gave us a chance to build a foundation with 5-6-7 guys that are back this year. The only exception is the graduation of Jack Hockaday and the rest are back.

To give you a sense of the youth of the room, I asked our linebackers the other day who has been here more than two years and only two hands came up.

Q: Last year you lost 120 starts and Mends got hurt, but still played at a high level. Give you confidence?

SW: I think so. There's some confidence there because there's a lot of faces I'm familiar with that played last year. What you might term as success might not be the same as what we do however. Had we had some youth in our defensive line last year, might not have had the same success defensively. We've still got a lot of work to do.

Q: Is it the STAR or CASH position?

SW: It's the CASH position. When we are in nickel, which is not CASH, then it's the STAR position. But on normal down and distance, it's CASH.

Q: What's that depth chart look like at CASH?

SW: Looking at guys like Ojemudia, DJ Johnson. They're going to look a little different than Amani Hooker. One reason we were able to make that transition is Amani Hooker saw what that player was doing through his countless number of reps and made that transition. Now we're asking someone to go and just do that. It's going to take time.

Q: Does emergence of CASH put more pressure on your guys and playing time? Mixing and matching more?

SW: One thing we had done up to last year is recruit a certain number of linebackers, both scholarship and walk-on, to get the right number in the room. As a former special teams coach, that's the first position you go to to find your core guys, so you need a good number of guys. Over the last three years, we made that a priority for us and did a good job of it. We have a healthy number of guys there. Now we're in this different personnel that fits 80% of what we see, or at last did last year, and then the other 20% is what we were doing before with 3 linebackers on the field. You'll probably see us taking 3 linebackers in one class less now.

Q: You've got 12 LBs and down to 2 core spots? Is it a rush to the middle?

SW: Yes, and it's made me rush to the middle too. There's guys we need to train at LEO and guys we need to move inside. If you saw us play today, you'd see us mixing and matching at the MIKE and WILL.

Q: Trying to find your best two?

SW: Yes, trying to find our best two, but also knowing we might need 4-5 like last year.

Q: How far behind is Dillon Doyle?

SW: He's not far behind at all. Not to give you a depth chart, but you've got Welch, Niemann, Colbert, Doyle, Wade is mostly on the outside. Then there's some young guys that have been on scout team that we're seeing more of now this spring.

Q: Amani Jones transition to DE?

SW: Amani Jones is taking reps at DE. Hopefully that puts a smile on your guys' face. It does on ours because he's very deserving. You guys know him well from your interactions, he's a high energy kid that has a passion for this game. You could argue he's one of our best 11 true football players. We've transitioned that way and it's been a good transition up to this point. It's a spot that lacked numbers and LB doesn't lack numbers right now. It starts to give you that sense of a 3-4 a little bit when he's out there because he can drop into the flat and things like that. It's been good.

Q: How much 4-2-5 was because of Amani Hooker?

SW: Having the right guy allowed us to make the transition. We probably would have made it this off-season if we didn't last fall. We were just fortunate to find a guy that could go out there and do it instinctively. The other person that played a big role in that is Geno Stone. He moved in at strong safety and did a nice job. It was a seamless transition.

Q: Young guys like Jayden McDonald, Seth Benson getting a look?

SW: Their reps are significant. Maybe not as many as guys on top line, but getting reps. You've got to manage reps and depth chart carefully when we're only using 2 for a lot of practice.

Q: How long ago did the Jones to DE idea come up? How warm was he to it?

SW: It came up a couple months ago. I don't think he was warm to it in the beginning, but he's warmed up to it. When he got started, just told him he's still playing LB, taking on the same blockers, just closer to the ball. Not down in a three point stance. That's where it looks like a 3-4. Looks like a LB.

Q: Colbert at MLB?

SW: Getting reps at both MIKE and WILL. So is Welch and Niemann. Djimon's strong suit is his coverage. Has to get better at the point of attack run wise. But he was a pleasant surprise last year. I don't know if he will be the MIKE moving forward. A lot of administrative work to be done there and a lot of communication you have to do. We'll find out who can do that and is the most knowledgeable coming out of the spring. Right now just trying to create that stress in practice and see how they respond.

Q: When you look at recruiting as a whole, it seems like Iowa knows what they are and are consistent.

SW: Yeah. I think the staff has to be on board. There has to be a commitment from the staff and share the same thought process. You have to have excellent direction. It's a compliment to the work Kelvin Bell has done as recruiting coordinator the last three years. It's easy to work in an environment like that where you're not getting pushed on the numbers, but making sure it's the right guys for Iowa. If you never feel like you have to work for numbers or stars, you see classes come together that have a lot of similarities.

Q: You and Kelvin kind of followed the same path in the program and then as recruiting coordinator to position coach? Is that a good path before you get thrown in?



SW: Yeah, I think so. You still get thrown into it, but the coaching side of things is easier when the terminology is still the same and being around the program in a couple different roles helps.





