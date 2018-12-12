Seth Wallace knew that the the 2018 season would begin with quite a bit of uncertainty at the linebacker position. Thanks to performance issues and injuries, there were even more obstacles than he expected, but the Iowa linebackers coach feels good about how the group performed this season. He discusses the mature attitude of Amani Jones, the move of Amani Hooker to playing one of the traditional linebacker spots and how they could impact the future at the position, and his thoughts on some of the younger players at the position like Dillon Doyle and Seth Benson.

