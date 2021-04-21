HawkeyeReport - Wallace preaches versatility at linebacker

On the offensive side of the ball, the Hawkeyes like to preach position versatility, so a guard can play tackle. Basically, it's a way to get the best five players out on the field. At linebacker, Seth Wallace is also on the versatility train, but for a different reason. He also wants to keep his best five out there and it came from an experience where he had to plug and play in the past.



On Wednesday, Wallace discussed his philosophy on moving players around at linebacker and making them uncomfortable. He also discusses the development of Seth Benson, Jack Campbell, and Jestin Jacobs so far in camp and beyond and how the team has grown closer in the last year.



Seth Wallace Notes