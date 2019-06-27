Des Moines Christian QB/LB Jackson Waring continues to impress college coaches and left Iowa City on Sunday with an opportunity to walk-on with the program.

“It went well and smooth," said Waring. "I played linebacker for the day. Coach Niemann and Coach Wallace wanted to see me at the position, and they liked what they saw and so they pulled the trigger after the camp was done.”

Playing linebacker is a transition for Waring and he knows he can raise his stock in the eyes of the Hawkeye coaches.

“They liked what they saw from camp today through several drills and 1-on-1s," Waring said. "They said it could change from a preferred walk-on offer to more as they begin to see more from me at the LB position. They had little to go off of before the camp with me at linebacker, so this is just the beginning of what they can offer.”

Waring, who racked up over 2,800-total yards and 41.5-tackles last fall as a junior, talked about what he felt was the highlight of his camp overall.

“Getting instruction from Coach Wallace at the LB position, and the coaching staff as a whole is super energetic and fun to be around.”

Working with the Hawkeye staff is something that Waring has had fun with.

“It's always a good learning experience and fun environment when working with the Iowa coaching staff," he said. "I love the up-tempo pace they like to be at, which brings out the best in me or other athletes. Overall, it's always a great experience working with the staff.”

Waring has heavy praise when asked about Iowa football as a whole.

“It's a great program," said Waring. "The coaches are straight up and honest with you. They not only want you to be the best on the field, but also as a student and a man when off the field. The Iowa program is great to be affiliated with because not only are you bettering yourself, but you’re also helping out in the community and going beyond yourself.”

The early portion of the summer has allowed Waring to compete at a number of different college camps.

“I have attended South Dakota State, UNI, Kansas State 7v7 camp, Iowa, and Illinois State," Waring said. "I feel like I have done a great job competing and performing to the best of my ability. I leave every camp knowing I did my best.”

Waring has a lot of offers and options on the table at this point.

“South Dakota State, UNI, Illinois State, Abilene Christian University, Western Illinois, and Iowa," he said. "There is minimal interest from other schools right now.”

A few of the debates that Waring will have to sort through is his future position and potentially walking-on with the Hawkeyes.

“Although it is a walk-on opportunity for LB, it would be awesome to be a part of the Hawkeyes," said Waring. "The other schools that have offered are for QB, which is the position I would prefer to play at the next level. The scenario really does pull me both ways though.”

Waring is unclear when he will make a final decision, but it could be soon.

“End of the summer, or after my senior season this year.”

There are a few different factors that Waring will consider before committing.

“The coaching staff, education, which school holds my best interests, the community, and where is an overall good fit.”