PREVIEW: Northwestern at Iowa

PREVIEW: Northwestern at Iowa

Previewing Iowa's Week 8 game against Washington.

 • Ross Binder
Three Questions Ahead of Iowa's Exhibition Opener

Three Questions Ahead of Iowa's Exhibition Opener

Iowa will start the season against Minnesota-Duluth tonight in Carver. Here are three things to keep tabs on.

 • Eliot Clough
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 9

Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 9

Pickin' on the Big Ten tackles the big (and not-so-big) games on the slate for Week 8 in the Big Ten.

 • Mark Hasty
Pregame Q&A: Northwestern

Pregame Q&A: Northwestern

A look behind enemy lines at what Northwestern will bring to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Adam Jacobi
Iowa Visitor Preview: Several Top Targets in for Northwestern

Iowa Visitor Preview: Several Top Targets in for Northwestern

Iowa will host three priority targets Saturday, including a JUCO official visitor, a 2025 running back and a 2026 OL.

Premium content
 • Eliot Clough

Published Oct 26, 2024
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks QB1, Win Over Northwestern
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
Brendan Sullivan talked about taking over for Cade McNamara at QB and leading Iowa to a 40-14 win over his former team, Northwestern.

