How Iowa Commits Did in Week 10

How Iowa Commits Did in Week 10

Recapping the prep performances of Iowa's commits in Week 10

 • Braydon Roberts
HawkCast Ep. 105 POUNDED: Hawkeyes PUNISH the Badgers, 42-10

HawkCast Ep. 105 POUNDED: Hawkeyes PUNISH the Badgers, 42-10

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's BIG night game, blackout win over Wisconsin in Kinnick Stadium.

 • Eliot Clough
True Freshman Watch: Wisconsin (2024)

True Freshman Watch: Wisconsin (2024)

The true freshman tracker for the Northwestern game.

 • Ross Binder
No. 2 Iowa 30, No. 23 Oregon State 7: Opening Statement

No. 2 Iowa 30, No. 23 Oregon State 7: Opening Statement

#2 Iowa wrestling got the 2024-25 season underway with a 30-7 win over Oregon State.

 • Ross Binder
Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10: No Denying Brendan Sullivan as QB1

Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10: No Denying Brendan Sullivan as QB1

If last week's game was Brendan Sullivan making a statement, this was his exclamation point.

 • Adam Jacobi

Published Nov 5, 2024
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks Starting at UCLA
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Iowa starting quarterback, Brendan Sullivan will get his second start in a row this week at UCLA. He talks preparing for the Bruins, what he saw on film vs. Wisconsin, entering the week as the starter again, and more.

