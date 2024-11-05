WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks Starting at UCLA

in other news
How Iowa Commits Did in Week 10
Recapping the prep performances of Iowa's commits in Week 10
HawkCast Ep. 105 POUNDED: Hawkeyes PUNISH the Badgers, 42-10
Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's BIG night game, blackout win over Wisconsin in Kinnick Stadium.
True Freshman Watch: Wisconsin (2024)
The true freshman tracker for the Northwestern game.
No. 2 Iowa 30, No. 23 Oregon State 7: Opening Statement
#2 Iowa wrestling got the 2024-25 season underway with a 30-7 win over Oregon State.
Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10: No Denying Brendan Sullivan as QB1
If last week's game was Brendan Sullivan making a statement, this was his exclamation point.
Iowa starting quarterback, Brendan Sullivan will get his second start in a row this week at UCLA. He talks preparing for the Bruins, what he saw on film vs. Wisconsin, entering the week as the starter again, and more.
