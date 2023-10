Crossover at Kinnick, the Iowa women's basketball exhibition game against DePaul held at Kinnick Stadium, was a resounding success. The Hawkeyes won 94-72 and set a new NCAA attendance record for women's basketball, with a crowd of 55,646 on hand to watch the Hawkeyes and the Blue Demons race up and down the court set up on the Kinnick Stadium turf.

After the game, Iowa star Caitlin Clark (who recorded a triple double, with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists) spoke to the assembled media about the event: