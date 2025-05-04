Published May 4, 2025
WATCH: Caitlin Clark on Playing in CHA, Fever Preseason Win
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Caitlin Clark discusses Iowa's win over the Brazilian National Team, what the day's events meant to her, and more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.