WATCH: Drew Stevens Helps Iowa Walk Off Nebraska Again

They did it again.
For the fourth time since 2018, Iowa defeated Nebraska with a walk-off field goal. This year it was Drew Stevens' turn to be the Huskerslayer, slicing a 53-yard field goal just inside the right upright as time expired to lead Iowa to a 13-10 victory over Nebraska.
The victory was Iowa's ninth in its last ten games against Nebraska; it was also the fourth Hawkeye victory over the Cornhuskers that came via a game-winning field goal. With the winning kick, Stevens joins other Iowa kicking heroes Miguel Recinos (2018), Keith Duncan (2019), and Marshall Meeder (2023) in producing walk-off winners against Nebraska.
This kick was even sweeter for Stevens after not getting an opportunity to kick a game-winner against Nebraska last season. Stevens was in the midst of a rocky period kicking the ball at that point, and Kirk Ferentz opted to have Central Michigan transfer Marshall Meeder attempt the potential game-winning kick instead. A year later, Stevens got his own chance to issue the decisive blow against Nebraska -- and he did not miss.
