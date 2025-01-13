Published Jan 13, 2025
WATCH: Fran McCaffery on USC Prep, Continuing the Win Streak + More
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery discusses prepping for USC, continuing to win in the Big Ten, the defensive effort, and more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.