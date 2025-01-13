WATCH: Fran McCaffery on USC Prep, Continuing the Win Streak + More

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery discusses prepping for USC, continuing to win in the Big Ten, the defensive effort, and more.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery discusses prepping for USC, continuing to win in the Big Ten, the defensive effort, and more.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.
2025 kicker out of Bettendorf, Caden Buhr has committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on.
1. Drew Thelwell, A Dog 2. Second Half Sandfort 3. Battle of the Bigs
Iowa seniors Payton Sandfort and Drew Thelwell on the Hawkeyes blowout victory over Indiana at home.
McCaffery discusses the Hawkeyes 85-60 blowout win over Indiana.
Follow along for live thoughts and analysis from Iowa vs. Indiana at Carver Hawkeye-Arena.
2025 kicker out of Bettendorf, Caden Buhr has committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on.
1. Drew Thelwell, A Dog 2. Second Half Sandfort 3. Battle of the Bigs
Iowa seniors Payton Sandfort and Drew Thelwell on the Hawkeyes blowout victory over Indiana at home.