Published Nov 22, 2024
WATCH: Fran McCaffery Post-USU Loss
Adam Jacobi  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addresses the media after the Hawkeyes' 77-69 loss to Utah State in Kansas City Friday night.

