WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Iowa Loss to Oregon

Fran McCaffery discusses Iowa's late game looks, Even Brauns' big game, Drew Thelwell's health, the fight shown by the team, and more.
Fran McCaffery discusses Iowa's late game looks, Even Brauns' big game, Drew Thelwell's health, the fight shown by the team, and more.
Fran McCaffery discusses Iowa's late game looks, Even Brauns' big game, the fight shown by the team, and more.
Josh Dix and Even Brauns discussed the key plays at the end of the game, Brauns' big game, and more.
Follow along for LIVE thoughts and analysis from Iowa's home matchup with Oregon.
Ryan Johnson continued his all-time season with another school-record weight throw for Iowa track and field last weekend
Fran McCaffery discusses Iowa's late game looks, Even Brauns' big game, the fight shown by the team, and more.
Josh Dix and Even Brauns discussed the key plays at the end of the game, Brauns' big game, and more.
Follow along for LIVE thoughts and analysis from Iowa's home matchup with Oregon.