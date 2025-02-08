Published Feb 8, 2025
WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Iowa Loss to Wisconsin
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery discussed Iowa's loss to Wisconsin, including offensive struggles down the stretch, improved effort on defense and rebounding, the team's mindset during the losing streak, and more.