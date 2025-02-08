WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Iowa Loss to Wisconsin

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery discussed Iowa's loss to Wisconsin, including offensive struggles down the stretch, improved effort on defense and rebounding, the team's mindset during the losing streak, and more.
Iowa head coach Jan Jensen talks about Iowa's difficult journey to get to Minneapolis, bad plane landings, playing
Sydney Affolter talks to the Iowa media after Iowa's 68-60 win over Minnesota.
Hannah Stuelke talks to the Iowa media after Iowa's 68-60 win over Minnesota.
Iowa (15-7, 5-6) tips off at Minnesota (18-5, 6-5) at 7 PM on BTN.
Oscar Frye discusses his most recent trip to Iowa City, his fit in Tim Lester's offense and more.
