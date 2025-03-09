Published Mar 9, 2025
WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Iowa Win Over Nebraska
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
After Iowa's win over Nebraska, Fran McCaffery talked about a team victory, the defensive adjustments, bench points, post-game emotions, the play of Josh Dix and Ladji Dembele, Pryce Sandfort's versatility, and more.