WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Rutgers Win

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery speaks with the media following Iowa's 84-73 win over Rutgers.
Over the weekend, two NBA legacy prospects and priority 2026 targets for Iowa, Jahadi and Jamison White visited campus
Lucy Olsen (32 points) and Iowa got their revenge against Nebraska Monday night with an 81-66 win in Lincoln.
Iowa football is on a hot-streak. Here's a list of five recruiting targets that may be the next to choose the Hawkeyes.
Former Iowa DB Cooper DeJean just had a pick-six in the Super Bowl. Could younger brother Jaxx be next in line?
From a small town in northwest Iowa to Super Bowl Champion -- Cooper DeJean.
