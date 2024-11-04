Advertisement

Published Nov 4, 2024
WATCH: Fran McCaffery talks Win over Texas A&M Commerce
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to the media following Iowa's 89-67 win over Texas A&M Commerce. Slow start, bounce back second half and emergence of Drew Thelwell and Pryce Sandfort.

