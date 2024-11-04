WATCH: Fran McCaffery talks Win over Texas A&M Commerce

in other news
No. 2 Iowa 30, No. 23 Oregon State 7: Opening Statement
#2 Iowa wrestling got the 2024-25 season underway with a 30-7 win over Oregon State.
Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10: No Denying Brendan Sullivan as QB1
If last week's game was Brendan Sullivan making a statement, this was his exclamation point.
Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10: Hawkeyes Punish the Badgers on the Ground
Iowa's run game pummeled the Badgers into the ground for the 32-point victory in Kinnick Stadium.
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Win Over Wisconsin
Kirk Ferentz discussed Kaleb Johnson;'s improvement, the play of the OL and DL, leaning on the run game, Sullivan's play
WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Talks Win Over Wisconsin
Kaleb Johnson discussed the play of his OL, what's clicking for him this season, his ties with the other RBs, and more.
in other news
No. 2 Iowa 30, No. 23 Oregon State 7: Opening Statement
#2 Iowa wrestling got the 2024-25 season underway with a 30-7 win over Oregon State.
Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10: No Denying Brendan Sullivan as QB1
If last week's game was Brendan Sullivan making a statement, this was his exclamation point.
Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10: Hawkeyes Punish the Badgers on the Ground
Iowa's run game pummeled the Badgers into the ground for the 32-point victory in Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to the media following Iowa's 89-67 win over Texas A&M Commerce. Slow start, bounce back second half and emergence of Drew Thelwell and Pryce Sandfort.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.