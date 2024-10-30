Advertisement

Published Oct 30, 2024
WATCH: Iowa WBB Postgame Press Conference
circle avatar
Adam Jacobi  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Publisher
info icon
Guards Lucy Olsen and Taylor Mallegni make their first postgame podium appearance after Iowa's 110-55 exhibition victory over Missouri Western, before head coach Jan Jensen answers questions.

