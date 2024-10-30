WATCH: Iowa WBB Postgame Press Conference

in other news
Olympic Spotlight: Field Hockey Upsets #3 Ohio State
Iowa field hockey picked up a huge upset win against #3 Ohio State on Sunday
Sullivan Grateful for Success, Remains Focused on Future
Brendan Sullivan is now Iowa's QB. Though he's excited, he knows he can't rest on his laurels.
WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership
Logan Jones shares his thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's growth as a quarterback and as a leader for the Hawkeyes.
WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"
Punter Rhys Dakin talks about succeeding as a true freshman in Iowa's vaunted special teams unit.
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Reflects, Looks Forward to Starting
Sullivan talks his first extended snaps at Iowa, starting against Wisconsin, and more.
Guards Lucy Olsen and Taylor Mallegni make their first postgame podium appearance after Iowa's 110-55 exhibition victory over Missouri Western, before head coach Jan Jensen answers questions.
