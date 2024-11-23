Published Nov 23, 2024
WATCH: Jackson Stratton talks Maryland win, First Start
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Following his first start for the Hawkeyes, Jackson Stratton discusses his performance against Maryland in Iowa's 29-13 win.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.