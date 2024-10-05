Advertisement
Published Oct 5, 2024
WATCH: Jay Higgins Talks Iowa Loss to Ohio State
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
Iowa senior LB Jay Higgins talks about the gameplan against Ohio State, what worked in the first half, what went wrong in the second half, the challenges posed by the Buckeyes and more.

