WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Dazzles With 72-Yard Catch and Run

Through three quarters, the Iowa offense had huffed and puffed its way to just 65 yards and three points.
Then Kaleb Johnson took a backwards pass from Jackson Stratton, broke four tackles, and took off for the end zone for a 72-yard catch and run touchdown reception that tied the game at 10-10.
In a season chock full of dazzling plays by Johnson, that catch-and-run may have been the most electrifying moment he's produced this season.
