WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Talks 72-Yd TD, Win Over Nebraska

Kaleb Johnson talks about his stunning 72-yard catch-and-run TD, his emotions after the game, his NFL Draft decision, playing in Iowa's bowl game, his best memories at Iowa, and much more.
Kaleb Johnson talks about his stunning 72-yard catch-and-run TD, his emotions after the game, his NFL Draft decision, playing in Iowa's bowl game, his best memories at Iowa, and much more.
With the regular season coming to an end, Kirk Ferentz has one final opportunity to host potential future Hawkeyes.
Jan Jensen' squad takes its undefeated record to Cancun to face Rhode Island.
Previewing Iowa's Black Friday game against Nebraska.
Pickin' on the Big Ten wraps up the 2024 regular season.
Previewing Iowa vs Nebraska on Black Friday.
With the regular season coming to an end, Kirk Ferentz has one final opportunity to host potential future Hawkeyes.
Jan Jensen' squad takes its undefeated record to Cancun to face Rhode Island.
Previewing Iowa's Black Friday game against Nebraska.