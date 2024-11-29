Published Nov 29, 2024
WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Talks 72-Yd TD, Win Over Nebraska
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
Kaleb Johnson talks about his stunning 72-yard catch-and-run TD, his emotions after the game, his NFL Draft decision, playing in Iowa's bowl game, his best memories at Iowa, and much more.