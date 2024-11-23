Published Nov 23, 2024
WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Talks Single-Season TD Record
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson discusses breaking the Iowa single-season record with 21 rushing touchdowns in the 2024 season.

