WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on UCLA, Captains, Jackson Stratton

Three-Star Kansas DB, JJ Dunnigan Picks up Iowa Offer
One of the fastest-rising DBs in 2026, Dunnigan discusses his visit to Iowa and what he likes about the Hawkeyes.
Football Intel Post-Wisconsin: Health, Personnel, Recruiting
Intel from behind the scenes regarding Iowa's quarterback situation, the health of the roster and recruiting.
How Iowa Commits Did in Week 10
Recapping the prep performances of Iowa's commits in Week 10
HawkCast Ep. 105 POUNDED: Hawkeyes PUNISH the Badgers, 42-10
Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's BIG night game, blackout win over Wisconsin in Kinnick Stadium.
True Freshman Watch: Wisconsin (2024)
The true freshman tracker for the Northwestern game.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses Iowa's upcoming game against UCLA and the travel involved, Logan Jones being named a team captain and replacing Cade McNamara, the unknown that is Jackson Stratton at QB2, and more.
