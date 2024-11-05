Advertisement

in other news

Three-Star Kansas DB, JJ Dunnigan Picks up Iowa Offer

One of the fastest-rising DBs in 2026, Dunnigan discusses his visit to Iowa and what he likes about the Hawkeyes.

Premium content
 • Eliot Clough
Football Intel Post-Wisconsin: Health, Personnel, Recruiting

Intel from behind the scenes regarding Iowa's quarterback situation, the health of the roster and recruiting.

Forums content
 • Eliot Clough
How Iowa Commits Did in Week 10

Recapping the prep performances of Iowa's commits in Week 10

 • Braydon Roberts
HawkCast Ep. 105 POUNDED: Hawkeyes PUNISH the Badgers, 42-10

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's BIG night game, blackout win over Wisconsin in Kinnick Stadium.

 • Eliot Clough
True Freshman Watch: Wisconsin (2024)

True Freshman Watch: Wisconsin (2024)

The true freshman tracker for the Northwestern game.

 • Ross Binder

 • Eliot Clough
 • Eliot Clough
 • Braydon Roberts
Published Nov 5, 2024
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on UCLA, Captains, Jackson Stratton
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses Iowa's upcoming game against UCLA and the travel involved, Logan Jones being named a team captain and replacing Cade McNamara, the unknown that is Jackson Stratton at QB2, and more.

