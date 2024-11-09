Published Nov 9, 2024
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Speaks to Media Following UCLA Loss
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz describes the Hawkeyes' loss to UCLA as a "team loss" as they lose 20-17 in the Rose Bowl.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.