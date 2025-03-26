WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Spring Press Conference

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz will be discussing a variety of topics as Iowa football begins its 2025 spring football practices. Watch the presser right here.
The latest intel from regarding Ben McCollum's plans to construct a roster and build his staff at Iowa.
Ben McCollum talked about his approach to putting together a roster at Iowa during his opening press conference.
Bennett Stirtz sits down with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his plans to transfer to Iowa and follow Ben McCollum.
Ben McCollum knocked his introductory presser out of the park. Five quotes that illustrate why.
Iowa defensive back John Nestor announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal.
