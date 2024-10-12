Advertisement
Published Oct 12, 2024
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks 200 Wins at Iowa, Win Over Washington
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
After a resounding 40-16 win over Washington, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talked about the turnaround from last week, succeeding in all three phases of the game, getting 200 wins at Iowa, what's working so well for Kaleb Johnson, and more.

