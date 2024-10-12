WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks 200 Wins at Iowa, Win Over Washington

After a resounding 40-16 win over Washington, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talked about the turnaround from last week, succeeding in all three phases of the game, getting 200 wins at Iowa, what's working so well for Kaleb Johnson, and more.
After a resounding 40-16 win over Washington, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talked about the turnaround from last week, succeeding in all three phases of the game, getting 200 wins at Iowa, what's working so well for Kaleb Johnson, and more.
Pryce Sandfort is expected to take a big leap forward in year two with the Hawkeyes after a tumultuous freshman campaign
Pickin' on the Big Ten tackles a packed week of Big Ten action in Week 7, including a few spotlight games.
Iowa WBB hosts five recruits — including two commits — for Hawkeyes From Downtown this weekend.
Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter are looking forward to the benefits of their offseason knee surgeries in 2024-25.
A multitude of high-priority targets will be visiting Iowa this weekend for their matchup with Washington.
Pryce Sandfort is expected to take a big leap forward in year two with the Hawkeyes after a tumultuous freshman campaign
Pickin' on the Big Ten tackles a packed week of Big Ten action in Week 7, including a few spotlight games.
Iowa WBB hosts five recruits — including two commits — for Hawkeyes From Downtown this weekend.