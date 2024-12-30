WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Music City Bowl Loss

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks about Brendan Sullivan's performance, his message to the seniors and much more.
We spoke with Kyle McAreavy of Mizzou Today about the upcoming Music City Bowl.
Seth Anderson, Koen Entringer, Logan Jones and Kyler Fisher will miss Monday's Music City Bowl.
Tim Lester and Phil Parker discuss what bowl prep has been like for their respective units.
Kirk Ferentz previews Iowa's matchup with Missouri in the Music City Bowl, shares some health updates, + more.
