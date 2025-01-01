True Freshman Watch: Music City Bowl (2024)

We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

Four true freshman saw action in Iowa's disappointing 27-24 loss to Missouri on Monday afternoon. Regular followers of this feature can probably guess the identities of three of those true freshmen who got into the Music City Bowl, although the other was making his Iowa debut.





(9) Rhys Dakin: 4 punts, 168 yards (42.0 yards per punt), 3 punts inside 20

Dakin had a very solid day punting the ball for Iowa, with three of his four punts going for 40+ yards and two pinning Missouri inside the 10-yard line. Unfortunately, his best of the punt day, a perfectly-placed punt that would have pinned the Tigers at their own 1-yard line, was erased by an illegal formation penalty on Iowa. The re-kick still put the Tigers at their own 10-yard line, but it was a drop-off from his previous brilliant punt.





(3) Jaylen Watson: no stats

Watson did not get any snaps on defense -- which is somewhat surprising, given the difficulties that Iowa's secondary had in slowing down Missouri's passing attack for much of the game. Instead, Watson was utilized in coverage units on special teams. This will be a big offseason for Watson, though, as there is clearly plenty of opportunity for playing time at the cornerback positions in 2025.





(15) Reece Vander Zee: no stats

Vander Zee made his return to the Iowa lineup after missing several games with a lower leg injury. Vander Zee was on the field for 14 snaps (fifth-most among Iowa receivers on Monday) but did not record any targets or receptions in the game. It was good to see him back in action, though, and he should have plenty of opportunities to carve out a bigger role for himself in the Iowa passing game during the offseason.





(84) KJ Parker: no stats

Vander Zee was one of two true freshmen receivers who got on the field for Iowa on Monday, although KJ Parker's appearance was more of a cameo. Parker played one snap and did not record any snaps. Wide receiver is one of several positions that look pretty wide open in terms of playing time in 2025, so a big offseason of development for Parker could put him in the mix as part of Iowa's receiver rotation next fall.