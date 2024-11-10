True Freshman Watch: UCLA (2024)

We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

Only two true freshman were in action in Iowa's 20-17 loss at UCLA on Friday night, and both were familiar faces this season. Reece Vander Zee, who has played in most of Iowa's previous game this season, did not play again on Friday; he's continuing to recover from a lower leg injury.





(9) Rhys Dakin: 3 punts, 117 yards (39.0 yards per attempt), 1 punt inside 20, 1 50+ yard punts

Friday night featured some of Rhys Dakin's worst punts of the season, unfortunately. Dakin only punted three times against UCLA (Iowa had 10 total possessions in the game, including one "drive" that was a one-play interception), but two of his punts failed to eclipse even 40 yards. His other punt was boomed for 50 yards and was easily his best of the day; it was also the only punt to be downed inside the 20-yard line.

Dakin's poor punts are ultimately farther down the list of reasons why Iowa lost to UCLA, but they certainly did not help matters. His first punt went for 37 yards and gave UCLA starting field position near midfield; they scored a go-ahead touchdown on the ensuing drive. His last punt went for just 30 yards and gave UCLA starting field position that was again close to midfield; they scored the game-winning field goal on the ensuing drive.

Again, Dakin's punts were far from the main reason Iowa lost on Friday -- the defense and offense had plenty of miscues and missed opportunities in their own right. But Dakin was not able to help Iowa by flipping field position. Considering how many excellent punts he's had this season Friday's efforts feel more like a hiccup than a cause for concern.

(3) Jaylen Watson: 1 tackle (1 solo)

Watson again saw the field on defense and special teams for he Hawkeyes. Most of Watson's play came on special teams against UCLA; he was on the field for just four defensive snaps. He was also used on special teams in kickoff coverage and punt returns.