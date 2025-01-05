WATCH: Lisa Bluder Halftime Celebration

Lisa Bluder is honored during halftime of Iowa's game against Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on January 5, 2025.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.
Lisa Bluder is honored during halftime of Iowa's game against Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on January 5, 2025.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.
What if Iowa lands South Dakota State transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski out of the portal?
Iowa will host South Dakota State transfer quarterback, Mark Gronoswki for a visit.
Taking a closer look at Iowa's struggles on the offensive glass -- and how the Hawkeyes might fix those issues.
Iowa will soon host William & Mary transfer, Sascha Garcia for a visit.
Iowa will lose some key contributors on the offense, including an All-American. Who could step up and step in in 2025?
What if Iowa lands South Dakota State transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski out of the portal?
Iowa will host South Dakota State transfer quarterback, Mark Gronoswki for a visit.
Taking a closer look at Iowa's struggles on the offensive glass -- and how the Hawkeyes might fix those issues.