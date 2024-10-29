WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership

in other news
FUTURECAST: Expecting Iowa to Land a 2025 Target
Iowa appears to be in the driver's seat to land another commit in the 2025 recruiting class.
True Freshman Watch: Northwestern (2024)
The true freshman tracker for the Northwestern game.
2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes
One of the top 2027 defensive linemen in the Midwest, Brayden Parks discusses his visit to Iowa over the weekend.
HawkCast Ep. 103 FINALLY: The Brendan Sullivan Era Begins
Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown everything from Iowa's 40-14 win over Northwestern in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
Iowa starting center Logan Jones shares his thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's growth as a quarterback and as a leader since he became a Hawkeye, why Sullivan got the team fired up on Saturday, how he makes the offense better and more.
