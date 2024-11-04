Advertisement

No. 2 Iowa 30, No. 23 Oregon State 7: Opening Statement

No. 2 Iowa 30, No. 23 Oregon State 7: Opening Statement

#2 Iowa wrestling got the 2024-25 season underway with a 30-7 win over Oregon State.

 • Ross Binder
Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10: No Denying Brendan Sullivan as QB1

Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10: No Denying Brendan Sullivan as QB1

If last week's game was Brendan Sullivan making a statement, this was his exclamation point.

 • Adam Jacobi
Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10: Hawkeyes Punish the Badgers on the Ground

Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10: Hawkeyes Punish the Badgers on the Ground

Iowa's run game pummeled the Badgers into the ground for the 32-point victory in Kinnick Stadium.

 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Win Over Wisconsin

WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Win Over Wisconsin

Kirk Ferentz discussed Kaleb Johnson;'s improvement, the play of the OL and DL, leaning on the run game, Sullivan's play

Video content
 • Ross Binder
WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Talks Win Over Wisconsin

WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Talks Win Over Wisconsin

Kaleb Johnson discussed the play of his OL, what's clicking for him this season, his ties with the other RBs, and more.

Video content
 • Ross Binder

Published Nov 4, 2024
WATCH: Payton Sandfort on Texas A&M Commerce Win
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Iowa senior forward Payton Sandfort details the Hawkeyes win over Texas A&M Commerce

