Published Feb 8, 2025
WATCH: Pryce Sandfort, Seydou Traore Talk Loss to Wisconsin
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
Pryce Sandfort and Seydou Traore discussed Iowa's loss to Wisconsin on Sunday, including the offensive struggles late, missed free throws, improved defensive focus, and more.