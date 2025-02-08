WATCH: Pryce Sandfort, Seydou Traore Talk Loss to Wisconsin

Pryce Sandfort and Seydou Traore discussed Iowa's loss to Wisconsin on Sunday, including the offensive struggles late, missed free throws, improved defensive focus, and more.
Hannah Stuelke talks to the Iowa media after Iowa's 68-60 win over Minnesota.
Iowa (15-7, 5-6) tips off at Minnesota (18-5, 6-5) at 7 PM on BTN.
Oscar Frye discusses his most recent trip to Iowa City, his fit in Tim Lester's offense and more.
Even Brauns on seeing an increase in minutes, his journey from Belmont to Iowa, what the team needs from him and more.
Fran McCaffery discusses the Hawkeyes' loss to Purdue, preparing for the matchup with No. 21 Wisconsin + more.
