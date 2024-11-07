WATCH: Pryce Sandfort talks Career Highs vs. Southern

Iowa sophomore wing Pryce Sandfort talks his career performance, defeating Southern.
It was a tough week for Hawkeye Olympic sports as they head toward postseason play.
For the second year, Zach Ortwerth has been flung into a major role for the Iowa offense, and he hasn't flinched.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses Iowa's upcoming game against UCLA and the travel involved, + more.
Iowa senior linebacker Jay Higgins discusses playing in his final few games at Iowa.
Brendan Sullivan will get his second start in a row this week at UCLA. He talks preparing for the Bruins and more.
