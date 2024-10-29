Advertisement

in other news

FUTURECAST: Expecting Iowa to Land a 2025 Target

FUTURECAST: Expecting Iowa to Land a 2025 Target

Iowa appears to be in the driver's seat to land another commit in the 2025 recruiting class.

Premium contentForums content
 • Eliot Clough
How Iowa Commits Did in Week 9

How Iowa Commits Did in Week 9

Recapping the week 9 performances of Iowa's commits

 • Braydon Roberts
True Freshman Watch: Northwestern (2024)

True Freshman Watch: Northwestern (2024)

The true freshman tracker for the Northwestern game.

 • Ross Binder
2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes

2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes

One of the top 2027 defensive linemen in the Midwest, Brayden Parks discusses his visit to Iowa over the weekend.

Premium content
 • Eliot Clough
HawkCast Ep. 103 FINALLY: The Brendan Sullivan Era Begins

HawkCast Ep. 103 FINALLY: The Brendan Sullivan Era Begins

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown everything from Iowa's 40-14 win over Northwestern in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

 • Eliot Clough

in other news

FUTURECAST: Expecting Iowa to Land a 2025 Target

FUTURECAST: Expecting Iowa to Land a 2025 Target

Iowa appears to be in the driver's seat to land another commit in the 2025 recruiting class.

Premium contentForums content
 • Eliot Clough
How Iowa Commits Did in Week 9

How Iowa Commits Did in Week 9

Recapping the week 9 performances of Iowa's commits

 • Braydon Roberts
True Freshman Watch: Northwestern (2024)

True Freshman Watch: Northwestern (2024)

The true freshman tracker for the Northwestern game.

 • Ross Binder
Published Oct 29, 2024
WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"
circle avatar
Adam Jacobi  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Publisher
Twitter
@Adam_Jacobi
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa freshman punter Rhys Dakin, fresh off a performance where he put four of his eight punts inside the Northwestern 10-yard line in Iowa's 40-14 win, talks about his adjustment to college football as a true freshman and how he's been able to succeed in his first year.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

Iowa
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement