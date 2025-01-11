WATCH: Sandfort, Thelwell Talk Defense, Blowout Win over Indiana

Iowa seniors Payton Sandfort and Drew Thelwell on the Hawkeyes blowout victory over Indiana at home.
Iowa seniors Payton Sandfort and Drew Thelwell on the Hawkeyes blowout victory over Indiana at home.
Iowa women's basketball is set to face Illinois in Big Ten action at 6 PM CT on BTN+.
Two key pieces with the Hawkeyes have been dealing with health issues of different severities this season.
Latest on 2028 wide receiver, Marshaun Thornton and Iowa in the early stages of his recruitment from Edgy Tim.
Owen Freeman discusses the postgame comments from a Wisconsin player regarding the Hawkeyes' defense, + more.
Fran McCaffery discusses all the injuries the Hawkeyes have faced this season, mid-year transfers, + more.
