Way-Too-Early 2025 Depth Chart: Offense

The 2024 Iowa football season has come to a close, and thus, we move on to looking ahead to the 2025 season.

The Hawkeyes are set to lose several key starters that are headed off to have NFL careers and will look to replace some major contributors on offense next season. Who could we see as regular rotational pieces, where does Iowa still need to add via the transfer portal and what other question marks are there for Tim Lester's group going into next year?

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.