EVANSVILLE PURPLE ACES (1-0) vs #4 IOWA HAWKEYES (1-0)

TIME: 6:30pm

TV: BTN+ - John Evans and Michael Merrick

SERIES: Iowa leads 2-0 (won 93-56 last year)

LAST YEAR: IOWA: 24-8 (14-4), Big Ten regular season and tournament champs, NCAA Second Round EVANSVILLE: 8-22 (2-16) Lost in MVC Tournament First Round

THE NUMBERS (2022-23)

OFFENSE: EVANSVILLE: 89.0 PPG, 43.1% FG, 50.0% 3PT, 25.0 TO IOWA: 87.0 PPG, 51.7% FG, 30.6% 3PT, 19.0 TO

DEFENSE: EVANSVILLE: 81.0 PPG, 38.9% FG, 37.5% 3PT, +2.0 REB MARGIN IOWA: 34.0 PPG, 21.1% FG, 35.3% 3PT, +29.0 REB MARGIN

PROJECTED LINEUPS

EVANSVILLE ACES (2021-22 Stats)

5’7 G Myia Clark – 12.2 PPG, 4.4 REB, 36.6% FG

5’4 G Anna Newman – 6.9 PPG, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 39.7% FG

6’1 G A’Niah Griffin – 7.4 PPG, 39.5% FG

6’1 F Abby Feit – 15.1 PPG, 8.9 REB, 43.4% FG, 32.9% 3PT

6’3 C Barbora Tomancova (MN transfer) – Sat out 2021-22 season – 16 pts 15 reb in the opener vs EKU

IOWA HAWKEYES (2021-22 Stats)

6’0 PG Caitlin Clark – 27.0 PPG, 8.0 REB, 8.0 AST, 33.2% 3PT

5’9 G Gabbie Marshall – 6.8 PPG, 2.1 AST, 39.3% 3PT

6’0 G Kate Martin – 7.2 PPG, 4.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 45.3% FG

6’1 F McKenna Warnock – 11.0 PPG, 6.5 REB, 40.4% 3PT

6’3 C Monika Czinano – 21.2 PPG, 6.2 REB, 67.9% FG

IOWA PLAYER TO WATCH: C Monika Czinano

The almost automatic bucket in the paint took just four shots in the season opener against Southern, while four of her ten points came from the free throw line. Granted, the Jaguars clogged the paint early in the game and were very physical inside, but four shots is not something that Coach Lisa Bluder wants to see continue into tonight’s contest. Last season Czinano averaged 12.75 shots per game and only had one game with less than eight shots. Expect her to get the ball inside for more looks this evening.

“We got to her the ball. When you’re the nation’s best field goal percentage shooter, you just have to get her the ball,” said Lisa Bluder. “We didn’t need to get her the ball (against Southern). We’re going to need her down the line.”

EVANSVILLE PLAYER TO WATCH: F Abby Feit

A year ago, Feit was the leading scorer for the Purple Aces averaging 15.1 points per game en route to a First Team All-Missouri Valley selection. She averaged 13.03 shots per game and shot 32.9% from behind the 3pt arc. However, in the season opener she was just 1/7 from the floor and 0/4 from deep. Foul trouble allowed her to play ten minutes less than her 34.5 average last season and she scored just three points on the night. What does all of this have to do with tonight’s game? She will be looking to have a bounce back performance, so don’t expect another 1/7 night.

KEY MATCHUP: Barbora Tomancova vs Iowa Rebounding

6’3 redshirt junior Minnesota transfer Barbora Tomancova will be the first big rebounding challenge for the Hawkeyes this season. Against Eastern Kentucky Tomancova pulled down 15 rebounds, including seven on the offensive side. She also grabbed five offensive boards in their exhibition game against Roosevelt University. Rebounding is an area that Iowa players said was a focus during the offseason and it will be put to the test against Tomancova.

LISA BLUDER ON THE ACES

“We know the competition is going to get better against Evansville…I’ve watched their game against Eastern Kentucky. I think they’re much improved over what they were last year. I think they’re picked to finish ninth this year in the Valley…They have four seniors in the starting lineup and a junior.”

“They have a transfer from Minnesota (Barbora Tomancova) that gives them more height…She’s 6’3 and had seven offensive rebounds (against EKU). Really good challenge to keep her off the boards.”

THE PICK

Take last year’s 93-56 win over Evansville and throw it out the window. The Hawkeyes were down two starters, and the Purple Aces were without three starters on their end. This is an improved squad coming to Iowa City.

During last seasons 8-22 season, Evansville scored over 80 points just twice against DI competition, while they scored 89 in their season opener this year. G Myia Clark averaged in double figures a year ago and was excellent in the opener with 25 points, including 8/9 shooting from behind the arc. The team together shot 14/28 from deep.

The Warren Nolan RPI site has Iowa winning this matchup 80-52, but it could be closer if the Hawkeyes allow the Purple Aces to get second and third chances on the boards or let them get open three point looks. Ultimately, the Hawkeyes have too much experience, too much talent and are too deep for Evansville to pull the upset.

Lisa Bluder and her squad will head to Des Moines Sunday with a 2-0 record. IOWA 84 EVANSVILLE 62



